Southfield (CBS Detroit) – These may be the dog days of summer but things have been anything but quiet as Toyota’s Curt McAllister, Salvation Army’s Maj. Timothy Meyer, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel appear on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters (airing 8 am Sunday) to discuss unusually busy times.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Curt McAllister, Midwest Public Relations Manager for Toyota North America

McAllister talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host, about the upcoming Motor Bella auto show in September and what they expect to showcase there. He also talked about new products from Toyota and Lexus.

McAllister also discussed “Summer in the City” a campaign from the Salvation Army to raise $1.3 million for the renovation and expansion of Connor Creek Corps Community Center on the city’s east side.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Major Timothy Meyer, The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division

Meyer, of the Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, hopes to raise funds to help residents through  education, food programs and more that are so needed.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Rep. Debbie Dingell

Dingell then appears to discuss hectic times in Washington and the Biden administration’s focus on encouraging more electric vehicles.

Dingell also pays tribute to the late Sen. Carl Levin, the longest serving senator in Michigan’s history who died last week at age 87.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel

Hackel also talks with Cain about Selfridge Air National Guard Base and its future on the heels of the Air Force’s decision to award the coveted F-35 fighter jet trainer center to Arkansas instead of the Macomb  County facility.

Selfridge Air National Guard Base jet taking off. (Provided by Department of Defense)

He  also talked about dealing with the pandemic and road ahead for the region.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62