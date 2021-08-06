Southfield (CBS Detroit) – These may be the dog days of summer but things have been anything but quiet as Toyota’s Curt McAllister, Salvation Army’s Maj. Timothy Meyer, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel appear on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters (airing 8 am Sunday) to discuss unusually busy times.
McAllister talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host, about the upcoming Motor Bella auto show in September and what they expect to showcase there. He also talked about new products from Toyota and Lexus.
McAllister also discussed “Summer in the City” a campaign from the Salvation Army to raise $1.3 million for the renovation and expansion of Connor Creek Corps Community Center on the city’s east side.
Meyer, of the Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, hopes to raise funds to help residents through education, food programs and more that are so needed.
Dingell then appears to discuss hectic times in Washington and the Biden administration's focus on encouraging more electric vehicles.
Dingell also pays tribute to the late Sen. Carl Levin, the longest serving senator in Michigan’s history who died last week at age 87.
Hackel also talks with Cain about Selfridge Air National Guard Base and its future on the heels of the Air Force’s decision to award the coveted F-35 fighter jet trainer center to Arkansas instead of the Macomb County facility.
He also talked about dealing with the pandemic and road ahead for the region.
