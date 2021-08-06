(CBS DETROIT) – Cut… It… Out! Uncle Joey is getting his own street in St. Clair Shores!
The “Full House” actor Dave Coulier is being honored by his hometown of St. Clair Shores.READ MORE: Emergency Road Work On M-59 In Utica Leaves One Lane Open
This Sunday, Aug. 8, the city will honor their local celebrity with the honorary naming of “Dave Coulier Way.”READ MORE: The Motor City Car Crawl Features 40 Vehicles Throughout Downtown, Food Trucks, Concerts, And Family Activities Runs Through Sunday
The new sign will be on Lange Street, just west of Jefferson.
Because it is an honorary naming, this does not change the street’s official name or the official addresses of residents.MORE NEWS: Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.