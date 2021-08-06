(CBS DETROIT) – After reporting moderate community transmission rates for COVID-19 in Wayne County, the Centers for Disease Control is now listing the county as substantial.
The new rating now covers Wayne County under the latest eviction ban extension.
The new regulation protects communities with substantial to high community transmission.
Initially, Wayne County was not eligible for the moratorium, but new data on the CDC tracker map shields cities in the county, like Detroit.
Housing advocates say it was imperative for Wayne County to get eviction protection due to the level of poverty in the community.
“More specifically Detroit and Wayne County that there’s just the poverty here is a lot more severe than anybody can imagine and being behind in rent because they lost their job or health reasons prevented them from working it’s becoming a major catastrophe in this area,” said Leonard Sanchez, Neighborhood Legal Services Michigan’s Executive Director.
The new eviction moratorium expires on Oct. 3.
