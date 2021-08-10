  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:black bottom, Black Bottom neighborhood, detroit, I-375 removal project

(CBS DETROIT) – The Motor City is honoring one of its most iconic neighborhoods, Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood, which was home to thriving black businesses and families.

The once-flourishing neighborhood was demolished in the sixties and replaced by what we know as Lafayette Park and the I-375 Freeway.

READ MORE: First Case Of West Nile Virus Detected In Michigan In 2021

That area is now being remembered through a historical marker.

READ MORE: 'Now Is The Time' Beaumont Health Urging Those 12+ To Get COVID Vaccine Prior To School Starting

City officials say the $330 million project will create a six-lane boulevard that will include bike lanes, pedestrian paths, and green spaces.

For more information visit, here.

MORE NEWS: Midland Gets $5.5 Million For Recovery From 2020 Floods That Devastated Homes, Community

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.