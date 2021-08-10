(CBS DETROIT) – Your favorite band might want to know your vaccination status.
Live Nation says it's letting artists decide whether concert-goers need to be vaccinated or just have a negative COVID-19 test to attend the event.
The CEO says he believes it's a good strategy, citing Lollapalooza in Chicago.
"We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows, including Lollapalooza," CEO Michael Rapino wrote in a memo to employees. "We know people are eager to return to live events, and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them, and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model."
