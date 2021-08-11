LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.
Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Manage Your Monthly Checks With These IRS Tools
Fellow passengers can be seen helping restrain the teenage passenger.READ MORE: Lanes Reopen On I-75 After July 12 Tanker Crash, Fire
The boy was taken into custody in Honolulu and no one was injured.MORE NEWS: Police Seek Male Suspect In Connection To Carjacking Attempt On Detroit's East Side