(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the murder of Marlon Williams.
On Thursday, April 22, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Williams was walking to his car when an unknown shooter murdered him.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Philadelphia, on Detroit's northeast side.
All tips will remain anonymous and the reward is paid when tips lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information can come forward anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
