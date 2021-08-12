(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a man from East Tawas has been sentenced for causing a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy.
In August of 2020, Mark Elliott hit Dohnovan Newcome with his truck while the teen rode his bicycle at the intersection of US-23 and Tawas Beach Road.
Newcome then died at the hospital.
Elliot pleaded guilty to moving violation causing death, which is a one-year misdemeanor.
The Department took over the case after local prosecutors recused themselves due to their familiarity with Elliot.
Judge Richard Vollbach Jr. sentenced Elliott to one year of probation and 90 days in jail which will look like:
- first 10 days will be served in jail
- Next 35 days on GPS tether
- 45 days will be forgiven if Elliott follows probation properly
- 20 hours of community service
"No sentence will ever erase the pain Dohnovan's family and friends continue to experience, though it is my hope this outcome brings a sense of closure and justice for his loved ones, " Nessel said.
