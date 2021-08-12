(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Trasnportation announced that M-14 lane closures are happening, and the Schoolcraft Road Bridge will be closed in August as part of the I-275 project.
Wayne
COMMUNITY:
Plymouth
ROADWAYS:
- Schoolcraft Road
- M-14
- I-275
SCHOOLCRAFT ROAD BRIDGE CLOSURE DATE:
- Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021
- 6 a.m.
SCHOOLCRAFT ROAD BRIDGE REOPEN DATE:
Mid-September 2021
Bridge Closure:
While the Schoolcraft Road Bridge is closed MDOT crews will be repairing deck joints, railings, approaches, and sidewalks.
There will be a a single-lane closed on M-14 during the week and double-lanes closed on weekends.
Traffic Restrictions:
From Wednesday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 14 the southbound I-275 ramp to Eureka Road (the airport entrance) will be closed. Access to airport will be available on northbound I-275 to Eureka Road or eastbound I-94 via the Merriman Road exit.
