By Sara Powers
Filed Under:I-275, I-275 project, lane closures, M-14, mdot, schoolcraft road bridge, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Trasnportation announced that M-14 lane closures are happening, and the Schoolcraft Road Bridge will be closed in August as part of the I-275 project.

COUNTY:

Wayne

 

COMMUNITY:

Plymouth

 

ROADWAYS:

  • Schoolcraft Road
  • M-14
  • I-275

 

SCHOOLCRAFT ROAD BRIDGE CLOSURE DATE:

  • Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021
  • 6 a.m.

 

SCHOOLCRAFT ROAD BRIDGE REOPEN DATE:

Mid-September 2021

 

Bridge Closure:

While the Schoolcraft Road Bridge is closed MDOT crews will be repairing deck joints, railings, approaches, and sidewalks.

There will be a a single-lane closed on M-14 during the week and double-lanes closed on weekends.

 

 Traffic Restrictions:

From Wednesday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 14 the southbound I-275 ramp to Eureka Road (the airport entrance) will be closed. Access to airport will be available on northbound I-275 to Eureka Road or eastbound I-94 via the Merriman Road exit.

For more information and updates on closures visit, here.

