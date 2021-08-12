  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County is urging residents ages 12 to 29 to get their COVID-19 vaccines to remain safe as COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the school year is about to begin.

“We are seeing a direct correlation between new COVID-19 cases in Oakland County and residents who remain unvaccinated, especially with the Delta variant,” Oakland County Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said in a news release. “One of the most effective ways to minimize transmission of COVID-19 in schools this coming school year is to get children 12 and up immunized.”

As of August 10 the average for COVID-19 cases in a seven day period was 147 cases per day, or more than 1,000 new cases per week.

COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Oakland County Residents Age 12 to 29: 

  • 45% ages 12-19 have not yet received their first dose
  • 43% ages 20-29 remain unvaccinated

This leaves 124,000 residents ages 12-29 unvaccinated, despite the county having a 70% vaccine coverage rate of residents 12 years of age and older.

Visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com to locate the nearest Health Division vaccine clinic.

