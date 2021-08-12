(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County is urging residents ages 12 to 29 to get their COVID-19 vaccines to remain safe as COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the school year is about to begin.
“We are seeing a direct correlation between new COVID-19 cases in Oakland County and residents who remain unvaccinated, especially with the Delta variant,” Oakland County Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said in a news release. “One of the most effective ways to minimize transmission of COVID-19 in schools this coming school year is to get children 12 and up immunized.”READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?
As of August 10 the average for COVID-19 cases in a seven day period was 147 cases per day, or more than 1,000 new cases per week.
COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Oakland County Residents Age 12 to 29:READ MORE: Duggan, Mayors Across US Advocate Passage Of Biden's Infrastructure Bill
- 45% ages 12-19 have not yet received their first dose
- 43% ages 20-29 remain unvaccinated
This leaves 124,000 residents ages 12-29 unvaccinated, despite the county having a 70% vaccine coverage rate of residents 12 years of age and older.
Visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com to locate the nearest Health Division vaccine clinic.MORE NEWS: East Tawas Man Sentenced In Fatal Bicycle Crash
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.