  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:dte energy, Gretchen Whitmer, infrastructure, severe storms in michigan, Whitmer

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Whitmer surveyed the damage from the severe storms in Michigan.

She says that while Michiganders are resilient, federal help is on the way.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 3,127 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths

READ MORE: Duggan Says Detroit Was Undercounted In US Census, Plans To Take Legal Action

Whitmer also says it has been inspiring to see all of the work from both communities and utility workers.

To track DTE power outages and view updates, visit here.

MORE NEWS: US Census Shows Detroit's Population Declined While Michigan's Population Increased

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.