(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Whitmer surveyed the damage from the severe storms in Michigan.
She says that while Michiganders are resilient, federal help is on the way.
I was on the ground today to see the storm damage from last night.
I know we’re all tired of this. I know how frustrating it is, and I’m committed to updating our infrastructure as we work to combat climate change. pic.twitter.com/Ji5z4Ertcd
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 12, 2021
Whitmer also says it has been inspiring to see all of the work from both communities and utility workers.
Incredibly grateful to our first responders, power crews, and everyone else working around the clock to help Michiganders recover from these storms. pic.twitter.com/XOIDE2EuDo
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 12, 2021
