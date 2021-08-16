(CBS DETROIT)– It shut down due to the lack of demand for vaccines, but once again the TCF Center will offer drive-thru vaccinations, this time for the 3rdCOVID shot.

“Every Detroiter who wants to act to protect your health the city of Detroit is going to be there for you,”said Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit.

Mayor Duggan wasting no time offering Detroiters the recently approved COVID booster shot. The CDC approved a 3rd Pfizer and Moderna dose for those with compromised immune systems late Friday, and now starting Tuesday August 17th, 2021, doses will be available to Detroiters at the TCF center.

“Just like before you will drive up go through TCF exactly the same way,” Duggan said.

Duggan says recent research shows vaccines offer 96% protection when first administered, but lowers over time and that’s why it’s so important for those with weaken immune systems to get a booster.

Right now only Moderna and Pfizer will offer a 3rd shot, but David Ball says if J and J offers one, he’ll consider receiving another dose.

“I listen to my doctor on these things he advised me to get the Johnson and Johnson, he says the booster I guess it will,” said David Ball of Port Huron.

Not every Detroiter is on the same page as Ball, most we spoke with on Monday are not ready to receive even the first COVID vaccine dose, due to not knowing enough about the shot.

With the vaccination rate in the city still just over 40%, Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair says Detroit is heading down a dangerous road.

“The risk level of transmission of COVID-19 according to the CDC has increased in the city of Detroit from moderate to substantial and I imagine by next week we’ll be to the high level of risk,” said, the City Of Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair.

Detroit residents with compromised immune systems can call 313-230-0505 today to schedule appointments beginning Tuesday

3 rd Doses will be offered at TCF drive-thru only with a scheduled appointment

1st and 2nd doses available at 7 locations in the city without an appointment

Weekday Locations:

TCF Center 89 Steve Yzerman Drive M-F 9 AM – 6PM

Farwell Rec. Center 10100 Grand River M-F 9AM –1 PM

Samaritan Center 5555 Conner Ave M-F 2PM – 7PM

Clemente Rec Center 2631 Bagley M-F 9AM – 1PM

Clark Park 1130 Clark Ave M-F 2PM – 7PM

NW Activities Center 18100 Meyers M-F 9AM – 7PM

Weekend Locations

Greater Emmanuel Church 19190 Schaefer Sat 9AM – 1PM

New Providence Church 18211 Plymouth Sat 9AM – 1PM

Galilee Missionary Baptist 5251 E. Outer Drive Sat 9AM – 1PM

Triumph Church East Campus 2760 E. Grand Blvd Sun 9AM – 1P

Scheduling an appointment is the same easy process it has been since the beginning of the vaccination process. Residents will call 313-230-0505 and be asked four simple questions before scheduling their appointment:

Are you a Detroit resident?

Is your immune system limited or compromised?

Did you receive Pfizer or Moderna?

When was your second vaccination shot?

Residents will then be given their appointment date and they will come to the TCF drive through site to receive their 3rd shot. Each person receiving his or her shot should bring their vaccination card with them so it can be updated to reflect the 3rd dose.

Good Neighbors still welcome

Anyone who drives a Detroit resident to receive their 3rd dose is also eligible to receive a $50 gift card if they register as the person’s Good Neighbor at the time the appointment is made. Good Neighbors also can still receive cards if they bring a Detroit resident to their first dose and have scheduled in advance. Good Neighbors can call 313-230-0505 to register and they will need to have the information of the person they will be driving to their appointment. Cards can be used like any credit card and will not be replaced if lost.

