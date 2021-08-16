(CBS DETROIT) – CVS and Walgreens are getting on board to help those with weakened immune systems.
Both pharmacies are now taking appointments for a third booster shot.
Those eligible are asked to bring their vaccination card.
A third booster shot can only be given at least four weeks after getting the second dose and should be the same brand as previous shots.
Walgreens says they are offering walk-in appointments for the third shot.
