DETROIT (AP) — A major road project is coming to Detroit’s eastside.
Resurfacing is scheduled to start Tuesday on a more than 5-mile (8-kilometer) stretch of East Jefferson between Beaubien and Lakewood.
The two primary travel lanes in each direction of East Jefferson will receive a new top layer of asphalt. Limited lane closures are expected, and the project is to wrap up by Sept. 3, the city said.
East Jefferson is slated to undergo a full rebuild in conjunction with a planned water infrastructure project in the next two to three years.
In about three years, Detroit's Public Works office will oversee a complete streetscape project for East Jefferson that will include some underground utility updates.
