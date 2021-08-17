(CBS DETROIT) – With the average amount of new covid-19 cases still on the rise in Michigan, Detroit’s jazz festival is moving virtual again this year.
The decision comes almost two weeks before activities were set to begin.READ MORE: 'A Lot Of Veterans Are Angry' Metro Detroit Ex Marine Discuss US Afghan Withdrawal
All performances will now be streamed, with no audience in attendance.READ MORE: US Probing Autopilot Problems On 765,000 Tesla Vehicles
The festival runs from Sept. 3 to Sept 6.
For more information on the festival, visit here.MORE NEWS: Reminder: Woodward Dream Cruise Traffic Restrictions For Commercial Trucks, Trailers In Oakland County On Aug. 21
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.