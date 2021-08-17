Coffee tables — or cocktail tables, depending on your favorite beverage — can do so much more than just hold drinks. They can be a statement piece in your living room if you opt for the right look. Whether they have an eye-catching shape or are made from an unusual material, there are coffee table and cocktail table options available at any price point. You can up the “wow “factor of your new furniture by adding décor accents, from trays to coffee table books.

Here are eight cool coffee tables for your living room from Amazon, Wayfair and more. From modern to rustic, there’s an option for every style and budget.

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table

Check out the eye-catching lower shelf of this modern coffee table with glass sides. Pick from six colors; prices vary. The listed price below is for the faux birch-and-glass model (pictured).

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table (40″ x 17.75″ x 37″), $95

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table

This teak wood-slab coffee table adds some rustic flair to any space. It has three legs and makes for a cool statement piece.

“I was blown away by this natural piece of art that totally gives my living space an extra flare,” reviewer Danielle says. “Hands down, this work of art is a true conversation piece.”

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table (17″ x 40″ x 28″), $530

Marisol coffee table

You can choose from two sizes in this arched, rattan coffee table with a boho feel, or pick up both. You can nest the smaller table under the bigger one when you need more space. At last look, both the small and large tables were available for pre-order.

Marisol coffee table (22″ x 16″ x 14″), $129 (pre-order)

$129 (PRE-ORDER) AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Marisol coffee table (44″ x 16″ x 17.13″), $199 (pre-order)

$199 (PRE-ORDER) AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Three legs, two nesting tables

Speaking of nesting tables, these modern ones come in black or brown. They’re made of manufactured wood and don’t take up too much room, making them an excellent option for small spaces. (Note: As of this update, only the black model was in stock.)

Three legs, two nesting tables (15.7″ x 39.4″ x 19.7″), $173

Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table

If you’re willing to splurge, this gorgeous, round, rattan coffee table from Lulu and Georgia pairs beautifully with a beachy-inspired tray layered on top. It adds a natural feel to any space.

Lulu and Georgia Amina round coffee table (33″ x 16″), $998

Ganley sled coffee table

If you want your coffee table décor to shine, opt for a rectangular coffee table that seems to disappear. This acrylic coffee table allows everything around it to be the focus.

“It practically disappears so that my space does not look crowded or cluttered,” reviewer Sara says. “The lines are very clean and elegant, but the table is very sturdy and not flimsy at all.”

Ganley sled coffee table (16″ x 32″ x 16″), $260

Lipscomb pedestal square coffee table

This modern, concrete statement piece sits low to the ground and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. The square coffee table has a gray hue and an acrylic seal to prevent staining.

“It looks as though I spent a fortune,” reviewer Gloria says. “It is lower than the average coffee table, but still looks amazing, especially in a modern, sleek setting.”

Lipscomb pedestal square coffee table (12″ x 43″ x 43″), $840

