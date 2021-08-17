(CBS DETROIT) – Former U.S. Representative from Michigan, Paul Mitchell, has died.
His family confirmed his passing earlier today following a battle with renal cancer.READ MORE: 'A Lot Of Veterans Are Angry' Metro Detroit Ex Marine Discuss US Afghan Withdrawal
He was 64 years old.
Mitchell grew up in Waterford Township and graduated from Michigan State University.
He was elected to Congress in 2017, representing Michigan’s 10th district.READ MORE: 2021 Detroit Jazz Festival Goes Virtual Due To COVID-19 Surge
Mitchell gained national attention earlier this year, after leaving the Republican Party and turning independent over the party’s refusal to accept President Trump’s election loss.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed her condolences and gratitude for that decision.
“Paul refused to throw away his integrity to earn political points, and while we may have disagreed on many issues, I will always respect and admire him for his commitment to doing what was right until the very end,” said Nessel.MORE NEWS: US Probing Autopilot Problems On 765,000 Tesla Vehicles
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.