(CBS DETROIT) – Traffic patrol officers are on the lookout to make sure you’re on your best behavior behind the wheel.

“We just want people to plan ahead if they’re going to be partying and celebrating not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Dennis Raymo, Communications Specialist for Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning. “You know, take advantage of the alternatives, you know whether it’s ride-share services or just having a designated driver.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing traffic patrols through Labor Day, known as one of the deadliest times of the year on the road.

“We’re not only going to be looking for impaired drivers but those people who are participating in these dangerous behaviors of speeding and not wearing their seat belt,” said Raymo.

Last year, roughly 1,800 crashes were reported over the Labor Day weekend resulting in 15 deaths.

Impaired driving contributed to 53% of the fatal accidents.

“The Office of Highway Safety Planning wants to remind drivers that although recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is not,” reported CW50’s Cryss Walker.

“Last year alone, 42% of the fatalities out there on Michigan roadways involved drugs or alcohol, so it doesn’t just happen over the summer,” said Raymo. “The late summer, Labor Day weekend. It happens throughout the year, so those are the things we’re trying to combat with this enforcement period.”

If you get pulled over and refuse a breath test for the first time, your license will be suspended for one year.

An OWI (operating while intoxicated) causing death offense carries a maximum of 15 years in jail.

