(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,690 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 46 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 925,377 and 20,076 deaths as of Aug. 18.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,345 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.