By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – When it comes to traveling, prepare to mask up at least until next year.

The TSA has extended its mask mandate on flights, buses, and trains through January 18.

Airlines say most passengers are following the rules.

But according to the FAA of the nearly 4,000 unruly passengers reported so far this year, the bulk of them were from people refusing to wear a mask.

