(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and the City of Detroit are inviting residents to partake in a community-focused event and celebrate the Mayor Dennis W. Archer Greenway on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. and will include giveaways, music, food and snacks, hustle classes, mini-tennis lessons, a basketball clinic, and more.

The greenway was formerly known as the Joseph Campau Greenway until Duggan renamed it in July.

It’s located between McDougall and Chene streets and runs from Jefferson Avenue to Robert Bradby Drive.

By the end of 2021, the $4.9 million project will run from the Detroit Riverwalk to Vernor Highway.

This expansion will safely connect more neighborhoods to the riverwalk.

“We are excited to introduce Detroit’s newest greenway to the community with this festive event,” said Rachel Frierson, director of programming for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “Detroiters told the City of Detroit they wanted better connections to the riverfront and the Archer Greenway creates the ideal pedestrian commute from neighborhoods to the Riverwalk. This event will highlight and celebrate the Elmwood Park and Rivertown residents and businesses with a lively strolling event, so come and check it out.”

