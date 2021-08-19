(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County to repair pavement.
The closures include:
- Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 a.m. – The eastbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close
- Sunday, Aug. 22 at 4 a.m. – The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close
Depending on the weather, both of the ramps are expected to reopen by sunset on Thursday, Sept. 9, in time for travel that will happen over Labor Day weekend.
In addition to this, repair work will also require the right lane of southbound I-75 to be closed from Coolidge Highway to Livernois Road. This closure will occur from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, and is expected to be removed by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
