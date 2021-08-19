(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities say a Michigan man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Milwaukee for traveling to Wisconsin to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Scott D. Sundberg, 42, of Ishpeming was charged with using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2422(b).READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Player Wins $1.2 Million Lotto 47 Jackpot; Bought Ticket Online
If he is convicted, he could face a minimum of 10 years and up to a lifetime in prison.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Sundberg exchanged instant messages with an individual he thought he was a parent of a 15-year-old girl who lived in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Sundberg allegedly expressed repeated interest in engaging in sexual activity with the 15-year-old and also sent pornographic images of children engaged in explicit sexual activity.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen?
During the instant messaging exchange he was actually talking to a law enforcement agent who was working as a part of a collaborative effort called “Operation Kick Boxer” which involves the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
Sundberg was arrested on Aug. 13 upon his arrival to the Eastern District of Wisconsin.MORE NEWS: 'STEAM PARK' At Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum Debuts In August
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.