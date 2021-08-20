(CBS DETROIT) – The Republican race for Michigan Governor is getting a little crowded, as the Michigan State Police captain throws his name in the hat.
Capt. Mike Brown is running for the Republican nomination to challenge Governor Whitmer in 2022.READ MORE: U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico
He is currently serving as the commander of the MSP Southwest Michigan district.READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students
The Detroit Free Press reported that Brown said he sees issues in the leadership of Whitmer in a variety of areas including the handling of the pandemic, public safety, jobs, and school closures.MORE NEWS: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.