By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Republican race for Michigan Governor is getting a little crowded, as the Michigan State Police captain throws his name in the hat.

Capt. Mike Brown is running for the Republican nomination to challenge Governor Whitmer in 2022.

He is currently serving as the commander of the MSP Southwest Michigan district.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Brown said he sees issues in the leadership of Whitmer in a variety of areas including the handling of the pandemic, public safety, jobs, and school closures.

