By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Macomb County, program to reduce trash entering lake, roseville, St. Clair Shores, storm drain

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A new program in Macomb County aims to reduce the amount of trash that reaches Lake St. Clair from a storm drain.

A steel bulkhead and a boom have been installed at the outlet of the sewer to capture floating debris before it enters the lake, the Macomb County Public Works office said.

The sewer drains parts of Roseville and St. Clair Shores. Engineers in the public works office designed the plan.

If proven to be effective, an identical strategy to reduce pollution in the lake could be deployed at 11 other drains in Macomb County that empty into Lake St. Clair, according to the Public Works office.

