By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Updated CDC guidance recommends nearly every Michigan county should mask up.

Under the guidelines, people in areas of high or substantial community transmission should wear masks while indoors.

All Michigan counties except for two in the northern Lower Peninsula currently meet that threshold.

For more information from the CDC and to see how other counties and states are affected, visit here for an interactive map with the data.

