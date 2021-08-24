(CBS DETROIT) – Updated CDC guidance recommends nearly every Michigan county should mask up.
Under the guidelines, people in areas of high or substantial community transmission should wear masks while indoors.READ MORE: Pizza Hut Brings Back Detroit-Style Pizza
All Michigan counties except for two in the northern Lower Peninsula currently meet that threshold.READ MORE: Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court To Leave Eviction Moratorium In Place
For more information from the CDC and to see how other counties and states are affected, visit here for an interactive map with the data.MORE NEWS: HAP, Henry Ford Health & McDonald's Team Up For Community Pfizer Vaccine Clinics
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.