Monroe Street Midway is becoming one of the most popular outdoor fun destinations in the city. Visitors can lace up their skates at Rollout Detroit, team up for some basketball at the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone, or even enjoy food trucks and local flavor while listening to performances from local DJs. Monroe Street Midway is covered with art installations that blend with the Detroit cityscape, creating the perfect scenery for people of all ages to enjoy family-friendly activities.
Enjoy the views and activities experienced throughout this summer at Monroe Street Midway in these snaps from local attendees!
