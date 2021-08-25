(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that struck a male victim while riding his bicycle.
On Sunday, June 20, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., a 56-year-old male victim was struck by a suspect driving in an SUV while riding his bicycle northbound on Brush at Montcalm.READ MORE: First Sentence To Be Handed Down In Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
The suspect fled the scene.READ MORE: Oakland County Requiring Masks In All Schools, Daycares
The victim is still in critical condition at a local hospital.
If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Pizza Hut Brings Back Detroit-Style Pizza
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.