(CBS DETROIT) – For this week’s Detroit Police Department Animal Month Feature, meet K9 Roky.
He's a 3-year-old German Shepard from Slovakia.
K9 Rocky works in the patrol unit, tracking suspects and performing article searches, and he's even had three apprehensions!
The Detroit Police Department says when Rocky's not on the job, he's always up for a cuddle.
