By Sara Powers
Filed Under:detroit, dpd, DPD Animal Month

(CBS DETROIT) – For this week’s Detroit Police Department Animal Month Feature, meet K9 Roky.

DPD K9 Roky | Credit: Detroit Police Department

He’s a 3-year-old German Shepard from Slovakia.

READ MORE: Last Date For Daily Flood-Related Waste Pickup In Detroit Is Sept. 3

K9 Rocky works in the patrol unit, tracking suspects and performing article searches, and he’s even had three apprehensions!

READ MORE: Key2Finesse Youth Group Raises $75,000 For Gift Of Life Michigan

The Detroit Police Department says when Rocky’s not on the job, he’s always up for a cuddle.

MORE NEWS: Parents Rally Over Oakland County School Mask Mandate

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.