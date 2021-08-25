(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,326 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 38 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 937,720 and 20,161 deaths as of Aug. 25.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,163 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 10 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.