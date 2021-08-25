  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Capital Region International Airport, lansing, Lansing airport, single-engine commuter jet, small jet crashed and caught fire

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A single-engine commuter jet crashed and caught fire Tuesday evening at Lansing’s airport, but none of the four people aboard were injured, authorities said.

The Cirrus Vision SF50 jet crashed about 7 p.m. at the Capital Region International Airport and then caught fire with four people and one dog aboard, but they safely exited the aircraft.

READ MORE: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

Airport personnel and local emergency response teams raced to the scene, and Lansing firefighters aided by several local fire agencies doused the flames.

READ MORE: More Protests Follow Mask Orders In Oakland, Ottawa Counties

“We are grateful that everyone walked away from the plane without injuries,” Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority, said in a statement.

The crash and ensuing fire left the jet heavily burned and forced the airport to close temporarily, but it reopened about 2 1/2 hours later.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.