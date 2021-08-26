(CBS Detroit) – Thursday, a Hartland Township man is learning his fate for his role in the kidnapping plot of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Ty Garbin was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to a kidnapping conspiracy charge.
Garbin is the first of six accused in the high-profile conspiracy case to be sentenced.
