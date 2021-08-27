LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s most populated county is requiring masks inside schools.
The health officer in Wayne County issued an order Friday mandating face coverings for PreK-12 students, teachers, and staff regardless of vaccination status. The measure also applies to daycare facilities.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 3,958 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths
It is the seventh county to implement some form of school mask requirement. School districts in 76 other counties vary on whether masking is optional or mandatory.READ MORE: West Nile Virus Detected In Macomb County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strongly recommended face coverings in schools but has stopped short of reinstating a statewide requirement. Her office says with Wayne County’s move, at least half of public school students are subject to masking policies.MORE NEWS: State Civil Rights Agency Watching Housing Dispute In Alma
