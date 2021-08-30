(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old woman from Isabella County won a $300,000 prize playing Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Ball Bingo instant game.
The player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at Pump 'N Shop, located at 5538 West Isabella Road in Mount Pleasant.
“I usually only play the Bingo games and stopped to purchase some after work one day,” said the player. “I started scratching the first ticket and when I realized I uncovered all of card one, I thought: ‘Well I have never seen this before!’ I couldn’t stop shaking.”
She visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and she said she plans to purchase a home with her winnings.
“I still can’t believe I won. I feel very lucky,” said the player.
For more information, visit the Michigan lottery website.
