EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The captain of the Michigan State women’s rowing team died after a crash on Interstate 96.
Olivia Long, 20, of Lake Orion was in a vehicle that rear-ended a truck Thursday in Ionia County during a traffic slowdown caused by another crash, police said.
She died a day later, MSU said.
“We have lost a young, promising life way too early,” MSU rowing coach Kim Chavers said. “Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program.
Rowing is a spring sport. Long enrolled at MSU during the 2019-20 academic year and got a spot on the varsity team as a sophomore.
