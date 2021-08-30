  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMRelief from Inflammation
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid testing, covid-19, DPSCD, free covid testing for students

(CBS DETROIT) – As the start of school approaches, Detroit Public Schools is offering free COVID-19 testing for all students.

This is happening now through the end of the week.

READ MORE: Rochester Hills Couple Drives To Baton Rouge To Help Hurricane Ida Victims

COVID-19 tests are being offered at two schools, East English Village and Renaissance High School, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 30 through Sept 3.

READ MORE: Captain Of MSU Women's Rowing Team Dies After Crash

Pre-registration is helpful but is not required. To preregister, visit here.

For more information visit the DPSCD website.

MORE NEWS: Athletes, Worker Sue Over Vaccine Rules At Michigan Colleges

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.