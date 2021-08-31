(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the former captain of the Michigan State University Police Department, Valerie O’Brien, pleaded guilty as charged following her drunk driving arrest.
O'Brien pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content (BAC), a 180-day misdemeanor, and one count of carrying a concealed pistol under the influence with a BAC of 0.10 or more, a 93-day misdemeanor.
Judge Hillman sentenced O’Brien to the following terms:
- one year of probation;
- pay a $700 fine and $1,295 in fees and costs;
- complete 40 hours of community service by the end of the year;
- complete counseling;
- apologize to the arresting office for her behavior; and
- O’Brien may not consume alcohol or drugs without a prescription, leave the state without court permission, or possess a dangerous weapon.
In February of this year, O'Brien was arrested for failing a field sobriety test and refusing to take a preliminary breath test.
MSP reported a blood test later showed she had a BAC of 0.251.
"Those who vow to protect and serve must ensure they're upholding that oath through their own conduct," Nessel said.
