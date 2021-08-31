Animals Most Susceptible To COVID-19 Getting Vaccinated At The Detroit ZooStarting this week doctors with the Detroit Zoological Society beginning to vaccinate animals at the zoo who are susceptible to COVID-19.

Family Vows To Win Freedom Of Detroit Journalist Held In MyanmarThe parents and brother of an American journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for 100 days vowed Tuesday to never stop working to secure his release.

'Forever Chemicals' Found In Groundwater Near Military Bases In Great Lakes RegionHigh levels of toxic, widely used “forever chemicals” contaminate groundwater around at least six military sites in the Great Lakes region, according to U.S. Department of Defense records that an environmental group released Tuesday.

Man Killed In Prison Was Serving Sentences From UP CountyA man killed by other inmates at a western Michigan prison had been locked up since 2017 for convictions in Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula, records show.

Conviction To Be Dropped In Michigan Fire That Killed 5 KidsAuthorities are dropping a murder conviction against a man who is serving a life sentence for a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit in 2000.

Man Sent To Prison For Stealing From Oakland Hills Country Club Caddie College FundA man was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Aug. 30 for stealing more than $600,000 from a college scholarship fund for caddies at one of Michigan’s most exclusive golf clubs.