(CBS DETROIT) – There are just two weeks left to sign up for FEMA’s flood assistance.
Those living in Wayne and Washtenaw counties who had damage during the floods at the end of June are eligible for the financial aid.READ MORE: Ford Bronco Reservations Suspended Due To Commodity Restraints, High Reservation Numbers
If you’re looking to apply, you can do so, here or through the FEMA app.READ MORE: As Daily Bulk Pick-Up Ends In Detroit, Residents Express Concerns
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Police Seek Assistance Locating 3 Suspects In Connection To Homicide On Detroit's East Side