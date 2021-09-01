MONROE, Mich. (AP) — On Tuesday, Aug. 31, authorities recovered the body of a Detroit-area man who disappeared in Lake Erie over the weekend.
The man was identified as Ghaleb Assaf, 59, of Dearborn Heights.READ MORE: Judge Blocks Western Michigan's Vaccine Mandate For Athletes
Assaf entered the water from a boat, less than a mile from shore at Sterling State Park, but didn’t resurface, witnesses said.READ MORE: Ford Bronco Reservations Suspended Due To Commodity Restraints, High Reservation Numbers
The search was led by the Monroe County sheriff’s office.MORE NEWS: The Deadline To Register For FEMA Assistance Due To Flood Damage Is Sept 13
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.