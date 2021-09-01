  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:body recovered from lake erie, dearborn heights man, Ghaleb Assaf, Lake Erie

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — On Tuesday, Aug. 31, authorities recovered the body of a Detroit-area man who disappeared in Lake Erie over the weekend.

The man was identified as Ghaleb Assaf, 59, of Dearborn Heights.

READ MORE: Judge Blocks Western Michigan's Vaccine Mandate For Athletes

Assaf entered the water from a boat, less than a mile from shore at Sterling State Park, but didn’t resurface, witnesses said.

READ MORE: Ford Bronco Reservations Suspended Due To Commodity Restraints, High Reservation Numbers

The search was led by the Monroe County sheriff’s office.

MORE NEWS: The Deadline To Register For FEMA Assistance Due To Flood Damage Is Sept 13

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.