Detroit Symphony Orchestra, DSO, mask requirement, negative covid test, proof of vaccination

(CBS DETROIT) – Make sure to keep your vaccination card handy if you plan on going to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The DSO is implementing COVID-19 safety policies for its 2021/2022 season.

Showgoers must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Additionally all guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks.

These COVID-19 policies go into effect on Sept. 18.

