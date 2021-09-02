(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Fair is back in person this Labor Day weekend, bringing family fun to the Suburban Showplace in Novi.

“On Thursday, we had lines out the door for people to come in at 11 a.m. so we’re just so excited for what the weekend has in store,” said Mackenzie Bowman, the Michigan State Fair Marketing & Operations Manager

The live music and shrine circus are always a family favorite and this year organizers are hoping to hit record ticket sales since the pandemic caused the fair to go virtual last year.

“We had around 250,000 people participate in the virtual event,” said Bowman. “So that was a huge success, but nothing feels the same as being here in personNo. The state fair vibes are just second to none.”

To help keep fair-goers safe hand sanitizing stations are in place and organizers expanded the outdoor space to give families more room to roam.

“So, we’ve got the wider aisles in place, and we’ve moved a lot of the activations outdoors,” said Bowman. “We still have the interior features open. We have CDC guidelines posted with recommendations that if you’re in a large gathering that you wear a mask if you’re unvaccinated.”

Tickets start at $6 for kids and $8 for adults.

For more details visit, here.

