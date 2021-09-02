(CBS DETROIT) – The Monroe Street Midway is offering free rollerskating and activities during its closing weekend.
Bedrock and Rollercade are inviting individuals to celebrate a successful season with free skating on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The activities will begin on Thursday, Sept. 9, and go until Sunday, Sept 12.
The schedule of specific activities for the weekend is as follows:
Thursday, September 9, starting at 4 p.m.:
- Lions Launch Week takeover at the Monroe Street Midway
- Lions legends, Lions cheerleaders, and mascot Rory will make appearances
- Tailgating yard games and face painting
- Swag giveaways
Friday, September 10, starting at 4 p.m.:
- Silent Disco at Rollout Detroit
- Glitter tattoo artist and face painting
- Snow cones from Sno Biz and cotton candy from Spun Sugar
- One free corndog or elephant ear per person
Saturday, September 11, starting at 2 p.m.:
- Sweet treats from Lemonade & Beyond
- One free corndog or elephant ear per person
Sunday, September 12, starting at 2 p.m.:
- Strolling performers throughout the Midway
- Balloon magician and face painting
- Ice cream sandwiches from Motor City Sweet Treats
- One free corndog or elephant ear per person
To find more information visit, here.
