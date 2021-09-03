Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Kelly has helped companies across the globe find employees from clerical, to medical, to manufacturing and tech, and Peter Quigley, President and CEO, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to explain how firms can retain and better attract qualified employees.
Quigley appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked how the Troy-based company has evolved through the years. Keeping employees as a focal point has proven their magic elixir.
Shawn H. Wilson, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, also appeared to discuss their efforts to help more young people be better prepared for jobs, and eventually owning a home.
Wilson also mentioned Entertainer Big Sean who is giving back as he works with the organization to help young people through a studio he is involved with.
And John Smith, owner of Great Lakes Segway and Pedego Walled Lake, appeared with Cain to highlight his growing mobility company. He is selling Segways to police departments and more consumers. And he's selling Pedego electric bikes which is finding new markets.
