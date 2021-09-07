Whitmer Urges GOP Lawmakers To Repeal 'Arcane' Abortion BanDemocratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal a 90-year-old law that criminalized abortion in Michigan, warning that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn women's constitutional right to abortion.

DPD 6th Precinct Greets Students On First Day Back To SchoolMembers from DPD 6th precinct greeted students at Craver STEM Academy on their first day back to school. They want students to know they are supporting them this school year.

Federal Courthouses In Eastern Michigan Reopening TuesdayFive federal courthouses in eastern Michigan will fully reopen Tuesday for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

2 Men Drown In Lake Michigan Over Labor Day WeekendAt least two people drowned over the holiday weekend while at Lake Michigan beaches in Michigan.

Court Affirms Death Sentence For 2 Dogs In Horse Attack In Presque Isle CountyTwo dogs blamed for an attack on a horse in the northern Lower Peninsula can be put to death, the Michigan Court of Appeals said.

Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk Returns; 21,000 JoinMore than 20,000 people participated Monday in the Labor Day walk on the Mackinac Bridge, an annual event that was canceled last year for the first time because of COVID-19.