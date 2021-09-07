(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,313 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 29 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 961,953 and 20,396 deaths as of Sept. 7.READ MORE: Whitmer Urges GOP Lawmakers To Repeal 'Arcane' Abortion Ban
Tuesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday) the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,578 per day.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 10 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.READ MORE: DPD 6th Precinct Greets Students On First Day Back To School
*It was updated on Tuesday this week due to the Labor Day holiday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Federal Courthouses In Eastern Michigan Reopening Tuesday
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.