LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal a 90-year-old law that criminalized abortion in Michigan, warning that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn women’s constitutional right to abortion.
GOP legislative leaders were not immediately available to comment. But they oppose abortion and are unlikely to support the governor's request. A bill that would rescind the 1931 law is stalled in a Senate committee.
Whitmer made her appeal days after the high court decided not to block a law banning most abortions in Texas, with justices saying it likely was not the last word and other challenges can be brought. She said the court's 5-4 order "sets the United States on a dangerous towards overturning Roe v. Wade," the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. She called Michigan's law "arcane."
"Thankfully, that dangerous, outdated law is superseded by Roe v. Wade, but, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe, that Michigan law and others like it may go back into effect in dozens of states, disproportionately impacting Black and brown communities," she said in a statement. "I have always stood with those fighting for their right to choose, and I will not stop now."
