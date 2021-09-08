(CBS DETROIT) – A request to stop the enforcement of a mask mandate at the Resurrection School in Lansing was denied by a U.S. western district court judge.
The school claimed the mandate was only in place to reach religious schools, after most public schools mandated masks already.
The judge denied the motion, calling it “ambiguous,” and says they didn’t prove religious schools were specifically targeted.
