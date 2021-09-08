(CBS DETROIT) – Up to a week into the new school year, and already several new COVID-19 outbreaks are hitting Michigan schools.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 31 new outbreaks in schools, 26 of them at K-12 campuses.
The largest of those, affecting an elementary school in Midland.
In Detroit, the largest new outbreak is at Renaissance High School, where six students tested positive.
Universities are no stranger to the spike in cases.
Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti reports a small outbreak with 16 cases, all among students.
