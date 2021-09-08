(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that bridge beam setting and overpass demolition will close I-75 in Oakland County this weekend.
The repair work will close I-75 in both directions between Eight Mile Road and Square Lake Road.
MDOT says crews will demolish the Stephenson Highway and Bellaire pedestrian bridges above I-75 and set bridge beams on the 11 Mile Road overpass.
The closure will begin on Friday, Sept. 10 at 11 p.m. and occur until Monday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m.
Crews will reopen the southbound lanes by 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, to help accommodate the traffic heading to Ford Field.
For more updates on the I-75 Modernization Project, visit here.
